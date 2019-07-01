A total of 550 native English-speaking youths of ethnic Chinese descent will be serving as volunteer English teachers in rural schools throughout Taiwan this summer, the agency in charge of the project said Monday.



At a welcome ceremony in Taipei, Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), said the young volunteers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia will be sent to 88 elementary and junior high schools in remote and mountainous area across Taiwan where there is a shortage of English teachers.



The one-month volunteer program will also offer the second and third generation ethnic Chinese volunteers a chance to learn more about the homeland of their parents or grandparents, Wu said.



"This is where they grew up and had their roots, which makes Taiwan your roots too," he said.



One of the volunteers, 18-year-old Yang Han (楊瀚) from Maryland, told CNA that he was looking forward to teaching children in Taiwan not just English but also about American culture.



Yang, who will be assigned to a school in Pingtung, said he moved to the U.S. when he was 15 and would be more than happy to share his experience of learning the English language and adapting to American culture.



Under the one-month program, the 550 volunteers are currently undergoing a week of training, after which they will be assigned to elementary and junior high schools in 16 counties and cities across Taiwan to teach English for two weeks.



In the last week of the program July 22-27, the volunteers will be taken on tours around the country.



The annual program was first introduced in 2006 under the auspices of the OCAC, the government agency in charge of liaising with ethnic Chinese and communities abroad.



Since then, some 4,850 overseas volunteers have participated in the program, teaching English to more than 35,000 students in rural parts of Taiwan, the OCAC said.