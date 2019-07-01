TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- U.S. authorities have released a statement calling for vigilance on July 4, believing that terrorists may attack public gatherings this Independence Day.

The FBI, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) have issued a joint statement warning residents about potential terrorist attacks on July 4. Those attending outdoor Independence Day celebrations are urged to be on guard for suspicious activity.

There are currently no specific threats that the authorities are aware of, but federal departments have cautioned that attacks can happen without warning. The FBI, DHS, and NCTC are concerned that mass gatherings like parades or protests might be targeted, as they are harder to secure and contain soft targets.

While the Islamic State (IS) has called for July 4 attacks, authorities are also on alert for threats from domestic terrorists like white supremacists. The FBI are currently monitoring 1,000 “homegrown” threats believed to have been influenced by terrorist organizations abroad, as well as 850 “domestic” terrorists radicalized within the U.S.

The last few years have seen more arrests of and deaths caused by domestic terrorists than international terrorists in the U.S., reports ABC News.

The warning mentioned that attackers might use everyday objects like knives, or attempt to drive cars into crowds. Authorities brought up the 2017 killing of a protester who was run over by a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd in Charlottesville. The driver James Fields was recently sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes.

The FBI conducts regular threat analyses and is working in conjunction with state law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorist activity.