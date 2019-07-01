  1. Home
One-stop mountain permit application portal in Taiwan goes live

The website offers streamlined application services for mountain climbers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/01 18:05

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mountaineering enthusiasts will now enjoy a fast-tracked application process for their planned adventures to the mountainous areas in Taiwan.

A one-stop mountain permit application portal, set up by Construction and Planning Agency (CPA), has gone live. The website incorporates application services previously managed by different agencies, which makes the whole process more streamlined and easier to navigate for users, reported UDN.

According to Yushan National Park, the portal comes in both Chinese and English versions, making it convenient for foreign visitors who wish to go mountain climbing in Taiwan. Information available on the website includes the latest news, a route inquiry service, application procedures, and rules related to mountaineering activities.

Visit the Taiwan Mountain Permit Application Service website for more information.
