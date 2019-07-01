  1. Home
Taiwanese businesswoman featured on Prestige magazine cover

Ching Ching Lin, CEO of Chin Chin Weddings and Celebrations, profiled in Prestige's June edition

By  Taiwan News
2019/07/01 16:15

Ching Ching Lin on the cover of Prestige magazine (By Prestige)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese businesswoman and philanthropist Ching Ching Lin (林青蓁) appears in the June edition of Prestige magazine adorned in an abundance of opulent jewelry.

The magazine feature includes various elegantly posed photos of Lin in a Vera Wang dress and jewelry from brands Boucheron, Pensée and Plume de Paon. Lin’s profile, entitled “Live the Dream,” discusses the challenges and achievements the entrepreneur has had in her career.

Lin is the CEO of Chin Chin Weddings and Celebrations; a company specializing in wedding consulting. She is also a director of the Children Charity Association, founding president of the Taipei Rotary Club Eclat and a member of the Chinese National Federation of Industries.
Prestige magazine
Ching Ching Lin
weddings
celebrity

