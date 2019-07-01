Update: 07/01 4:05 a.m.

Hong Kong protestors have succeeded in completely smashing through and removing a large chunk of a glass door leading to LegCo. Protestors cheered wildly when the gaping hole was created in the entrance. The next move of the emboldened crowd is uncertain.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To protest the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from the UK into the hands of Communist China and to demand that a controversial extradition bill be completely withdrawn, Hong Kong protestors are out in force and are currently ramming the glass entrance to the territory's Legislative Council (LegCo).

A huge crowd of protestors has gathered with umbrellas and helmets outside LegCo and have begun to ram the glass entrance with steel bars and a metal cart. They have succeeded in shattering all the way through the glass on one of the doors and have cleared all debris preventing them from storming in.

Earlier, police inside held a sign warning protestors not to enter or they would have to use force against them. The police are now forming behind the broken door with their shields and gas masks at the ready.

Protestors are now poised outside preparing for possibly storming inside the legislature. There appear to be opposing camps both on the ground and online discussing what the next step should be.

Thus far, the crowd is ramming the glass entrance in waves. In each round of movements toward the door, the voices of the protestors grow louder and they rush forwards, using umbrellas as shields.

They then back up, assess the effectiveness of their effort, and regroup for another round. Meanwhile, police inside LegCo continue to try to dissuade the protestors from entering the building.

Earlier today, protestors raised a black flag at half mast to protest 22 years of Communist Chinese rule over the city.

Live video of the standoff can be seen below: