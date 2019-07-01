BC-GLF--Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Detroit Golf Club
|Detroit
|Purse: $7.3 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 72
|Final
|Nate Lashley (500), $1,314,000
|63-67-63-70—263
|Doc Redman, $788,400
|68-67-67-67—269
|Wes Roach (163), $423,400
|67-68-67-68—270
|Rory Sabbatini (163), $423,400
|65-69-68-68—270
|Joaquin Niemann (90), $239,075
|68-66-69-68—271
|Ted Potter, Jr. (90), $239,075
|68-67-68-68—271
|Patrick Reed (90), $239,075
|68-68-65-70—271
|Brandt Snedeker (90), $239,075
|70-69-65-67—271
|Brian Stuard (90), $239,075
|66-72-65-68—271
|Cameron Tringale (90), $239,075
|68-67-65-71—271
|J.T. Poston (68), $175,200
|70-63-66-73—272
|Sepp Straka (68), $175,200
|68-67-70-67—272
|Byeong Hun An (56), $136,875
|68-66-69-70—273
|Viktor Hovland, $136,875
|70-69-70-64—273
|Hideki Matsuyama (56), $136,875
|68-67-68-70—273
|J.J. Spaun (56), $136,875
|66-73-68-66—273
|Wyndham Clark (48), $105,850
|68-70-68-68—274
|Brice Garnett (48), $105,850
|69-67-71-67—274
|Talor Gooch (48), $105,850
|65-72-67-70—274
|Billy Horschel (48), $105,850
|69-70-71-64—274
|J.B. Holmes (37), $68,529
|67-68-70-70—275
|Mackenzie Hughes (37), $68,529
|66-70-72-67—275
|Sungjae Im (37), $68,529
|69-68-66-72—275
|Danny Lee (37), $68,529
|66-71-69-69—275
|Denny McCarthy (37), $68,529
|69-68-69-69—275
|Roger Sloan (37), $68,529
|70-68-69-68—275
|Kyle Stanley (37), $68,529
|69-69-70-67—275
|Jimmy Walker (37), $68,529
|68-71-70-66—275
|Jonas Blixt (26), $46,416
|67-68-72-69—276
|Cameron Smith (26), $46,416
|70-68-71-67—276
|Joey Garber (26), $46,416
|67-72-68-69—276
|Jason Kokrak (26), $46,416
|66-71-68-71—276
|Peter Malnati (26), $46,416
|68-66-68-74—276
|Martin Piller (26), $46,416
|66-69-71-70—276
|Bronson Burgoon (18), $34,466
|66-70-72-69—277
|Shawn Stefani (18), $34,466
|69-70-68-70—277
|Kevin Streelman (18), $34,466
|66-70-68-73—277
|Nick Taylor (18), $34,466
|68-70-69-70—277
|Josh Teater (18), $34,466
|68-69-73-67—277
|Aaron Wise (18), $34,466
|69-69-67-72—277
|Charles Howell III (18), $34,466
|65-67-71-74—277
|Sam Burns (13), $26,280
|70-67-71-70—278
|Max Homa (13), $26,280
|68-69-71-70—278
|Anirban Lahiri (13), $26,280
|69-68-72-69—278
|Adam Schenk (13), $26,280
|65-71-71-71—278
|Ryan Armour (9), $18,980
|64-69-74-72—279
|Cameron Champ (9), $18,980
|66-65-75-73—279
|Luke Donald (9), $18,980
|67-69-72-71—279
|Rickie Fowler (9), $18,980
|68-68-72-71—279
|Dylan Frittelli (9), $18,980
|66-70-72-71—279
|Kevin Kisner (9), $18,980
|66-70-72-71—279
|Vaughn Taylor (9), $18,980
|70-69-69-71—279
|Nick Watney (9), $18,980
|64-72-69-74—279
|Chase Wright (9), $18,980
|65-70-73-71—279
|Harris English (6), $16,571
|66-68-71-75—280
|Carlos Ortiz (6), $16,571
|67-70-74-69—280
|Seth Reeves (6), $16,571
|68-71-71-70—280
|Brendan Steele (6), $16,571
|68-70-71-71—280
|Dominic Bozzelli (5), $15,914
|69-69-75-68—281
|Roberto Castro (5), $15,914
|70-69-72-70—281
|Bud Cauley (5), $15,914
|69-69-72-71—281
|Colt Knost (5), $15,914
|70-68-72-71—281
|Andrew Landry (5), $15,914
|71-67-70-73—281
|Anders Albertson (4), $15,184
|69-67-76-70—282
|Chad Collins (4), $15,184
|67-72-70-73—282
|Tom Hoge (4), $15,184
|67-70-73-72—282
|Wes Homan, $15,184
|71-68-71-72—282
|Scott Stallings (4), $15,184
|66-72-70-74—282
|Kyle Jones (3), $14,746
|70-69-74-70—283
|Stewart Cink (3), $14,600
|65-73-72-74—284
|Smylie Kaufman (3), $14,454
|69-70-80-69—288