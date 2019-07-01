BC-GLF--Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/01 14:30
Sunday
Detroit Golf Club
Detroit
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 72
Final
Nate Lashley (500), $1,314,000 63-67-63-70—263
Doc Redman, $788,400 68-67-67-67—269
Wes Roach (163), $423,400 67-68-67-68—270
Rory Sabbatini (163), $423,400 65-69-68-68—270
Joaquin Niemann (90), $239,075 68-66-69-68—271
Ted Potter, Jr. (90), $239,075 68-67-68-68—271
Patrick Reed (90), $239,075 68-68-65-70—271
Brandt Snedeker (90), $239,075 70-69-65-67—271
Brian Stuard (90), $239,075 66-72-65-68—271
Cameron Tringale (90), $239,075 68-67-65-71—271
J.T. Poston (68), $175,200 70-63-66-73—272
Sepp Straka (68), $175,200 68-67-70-67—272
Byeong Hun An (56), $136,875 68-66-69-70—273
Viktor Hovland, $136,875 70-69-70-64—273
Hideki Matsuyama (56), $136,875 68-67-68-70—273
J.J. Spaun (56), $136,875 66-73-68-66—273
Wyndham Clark (48), $105,850 68-70-68-68—274
Brice Garnett (48), $105,850 69-67-71-67—274
Talor Gooch (48), $105,850 65-72-67-70—274
Billy Horschel (48), $105,850 69-70-71-64—274
J.B. Holmes (37), $68,529 67-68-70-70—275
Mackenzie Hughes (37), $68,529 66-70-72-67—275
Sungjae Im (37), $68,529 69-68-66-72—275
Danny Lee (37), $68,529 66-71-69-69—275
Denny McCarthy (37), $68,529 69-68-69-69—275
Roger Sloan (37), $68,529 70-68-69-68—275
Kyle Stanley (37), $68,529 69-69-70-67—275
Jimmy Walker (37), $68,529 68-71-70-66—275
Jonas Blixt (26), $46,416 67-68-72-69—276
Cameron Smith (26), $46,416 70-68-71-67—276
Joey Garber (26), $46,416 67-72-68-69—276
Jason Kokrak (26), $46,416 66-71-68-71—276
Peter Malnati (26), $46,416 68-66-68-74—276
Martin Piller (26), $46,416 66-69-71-70—276
Bronson Burgoon (18), $34,466 66-70-72-69—277
Shawn Stefani (18), $34,466 69-70-68-70—277
Kevin Streelman (18), $34,466 66-70-68-73—277
Nick Taylor (18), $34,466 68-70-69-70—277
Josh Teater (18), $34,466 68-69-73-67—277
Aaron Wise (18), $34,466 69-69-67-72—277
Charles Howell III (18), $34,466 65-67-71-74—277
Sam Burns (13), $26,280 70-67-71-70—278
Max Homa (13), $26,280 68-69-71-70—278
Anirban Lahiri (13), $26,280 69-68-72-69—278
Adam Schenk (13), $26,280 65-71-71-71—278
Ryan Armour (9), $18,980 64-69-74-72—279
Cameron Champ (9), $18,980 66-65-75-73—279
Luke Donald (9), $18,980 67-69-72-71—279
Rickie Fowler (9), $18,980 68-68-72-71—279
Dylan Frittelli (9), $18,980 66-70-72-71—279
Kevin Kisner (9), $18,980 66-70-72-71—279
Vaughn Taylor (9), $18,980 70-69-69-71—279
Nick Watney (9), $18,980 64-72-69-74—279
Chase Wright (9), $18,980 65-70-73-71—279
Harris English (6), $16,571 66-68-71-75—280
Carlos Ortiz (6), $16,571 67-70-74-69—280
Seth Reeves (6), $16,571 68-71-71-70—280
Brendan Steele (6), $16,571 68-70-71-71—280
Dominic Bozzelli (5), $15,914 69-69-75-68—281
Roberto Castro (5), $15,914 70-69-72-70—281
Bud Cauley (5), $15,914 69-69-72-71—281
Colt Knost (5), $15,914 70-68-72-71—281
Andrew Landry (5), $15,914 71-67-70-73—281
Anders Albertson (4), $15,184 69-67-76-70—282
Chad Collins (4), $15,184 67-72-70-73—282
Tom Hoge (4), $15,184 67-70-73-72—282
Wes Homan, $15,184 71-68-71-72—282
Scott Stallings (4), $15,184 66-72-70-74—282
Kyle Jones (3), $14,746 70-69-74-70—283
Stewart Cink (3), $14,600 65-73-72-74—284
Smylie Kaufman (3), $14,454 69-70-80-69—288