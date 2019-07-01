TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will embark on her seventh foreign visit between July 11-22, hoping for a boost to her re-election bid with the trip to the Caribbean via the U.S.

On Monday (July 1), the Presidential Office announced that Tsai will visit Taiwan’s allies — Haiti, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and Saint Kitts and Nevis — in mid-July, making it her first Caribbean trip since taking office in 2016.

Tsai will spend four nights in the U.S. during stopovers, touching down in U.S. cities between July 11-13 and July 19-21. Details of the president’s schedule in the U.S. are “still being discussed” with the U.S. administration, said Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) at a press conference.

The deputy foreign minister declined to provide more information on the matter, nor did he confirm if Tsai will stop over in New York and Denver, as earlier reports indicated.

With less than 200 days to go before the election, this will be the first U.S. visit for Tsai after she launched her re-election campaign last month, representing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Tsai has made transit stops in U.S. cities during previous foreign visits to Latin American or Pacific allies. As bilateral ties between Taiwan and the U.S. have reached what many consider to be their best in years, Tsai and her delegation were warmly welcomed by the U.S. administration during previous trips.

During past layovers the U.S. extended “high courtesy” to the president, said Tsao. “I think there will be no exception this time.”

Asked why Tsai plans to spend less than one day in Haiti on July 13, before departing for Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tsao explained there have been mass demonstrations against the leadership in Haiti. Hence, it was decided “not to increase the burden” on its ally to receive the delegation after discussions with the Haitian government, he said.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a travel alert for Haiti in June, telling citizens to be particularly watchful for their safety when traveling to the Caribbean nation.

“Our diplomatic relations with Haiti have grown stably,” emphasized Tsao. The president will have a bilateral meeting with President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse, who visited Taiwan last May. The leaders of the two countries will also co-host an exposition promoting bilateral cooperation in trade, according to Tsao.

In addition to the U.S. and Haiti, Tsai will visit Saint Kitts and Nevis from July 13-16, Saint Vincent from July 16-17, and Saint Lucia from July 17-19. The delegation will return to Taiwan on July 22 from the U.S.