TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Students from New Southbound Policy affiliated countries studying in Taiwan are bringing second hand toys home with them to donate to local children during the school holidays.

The toy donations are organized by the Taiwan Toy Library Association, which encourages volunteers to take “love backpacks” filled with toys to impoverished areas. The association recently held an event in Taoyuan marking this year’s donation efforts, where nearly 50 volunteer teams met before being dispatched back to their home countries.

A Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology student from the Kingdom of eSwatini, Taiwan’s only ally in Africa, is one of many planning on taking a “love backpack” home for the holidays. In addition to individual students’ contributions, the Taiwan Toy Library Association will also send a 40 foot container of toys to the Kingdom of eSwatini, reports Epoch Times.

Indonesian students plan to take backpacks of toys with them to areas in Sulawesi affected by last year’s earthquake and tsunami. Students from Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar, among other Southeast Asian countries, have also pledged to take part in the toy donation drive.

The Taiwan Toy Library Association has been arranging annual toy donations for 11 years, targeting rural areas in Taiwan and those in need abroad. This year Taiwanese toys will make their way around the world, bringing joy to children for the holidays.