Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 020 000 910—12 13 2 Boston 400 000 040— 8 15 2

Tarpley, Cessa (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), C.Adams (8), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine; E.Rodriguez, Brewer (6), Walden (7), Barnes (7), J.Taylor (7), Brasier (8), S.Wright (9) and Vazquez. W_Ottavino 3-2. L_Walden 6-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius (3). Boston, Vazquez (11), Bogaerts (16), Martinez (18).

___

Texas 000 200 000—2 4 1 Tampa Bay 010 210 02x—6 9 0

Chavez, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis, Federowicz; Snell, Roe (7), Poche (7), Kolarek (7), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 5-7. L_Chavez 3-3. HRs_Texas, Gallo (20). Tampa Bay, Pham (13).

___

Cleveland 001 000 100—2 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

Bieber, Hand (9) and Perez; Ynoa, Fry (6), Armstrong (7), Bleier (8) and Sisco. W_Bieber 7-3. L_Ynoa 0-6. Sv_Hand (23).

___

Kansas City 015 010 000—7 11 1 Toronto 050 010 000—6 8 0

Keller, McCarthy (6), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Sanchez, Kingham (4), Biagini (7), Law (9) and Maile. W_Keller 4-9. L_Sanchez 3-11. Sv_Kennedy (11). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (22). Toronto, Smoak 2 (14).

___

Minnesota 000 000 300—3 6 0 Chicago 002 002 00x—4 10 2

Thorpe, Duffey (6), Morin (6), Magill (7) and Garver; Giolito, Marshall (6), Bummer (7), Colome (8) and McCann. W_Giolito 11-2. L_Thorpe 0-1. Sv_Colome (18). HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (16). Chicago, Moncada (14).

___

Seattle 100 000 000—1 6 1 Houston 201 000 03x—6 12 0

Gonzales, M.Wright (6) and T.Murphy; Cole, McHugh (8), Pressly (8), James (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 8-5. L_Gonzales 9-7. HRs_Seattle, Crawford (3).

___

Oakland 010 130 070—12 11 1 Los Angeles 000 101 010— 3 9 2

Bassitt, Petit (6), Wang (7), Soria (7), Brooks (8) and Phegley; Heaney, N.Ramirez (7), Bedrosian (8), J.Anderson (8), Walsh (8) and Garneau, Lucroy. W_Bassitt 5-3. L_Heaney 1-2. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (21). Los Angeles, Ohtani 2 (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 100 010—2 7 0 Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Zimmermann, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), Cisnero (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks. W_Scherzer 8-5. L_J.Jimenez 2-6. Sv_Doolittle (18). HRs_Washington, Rendon (19). Detroit, Dixon (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 303—6 11 1 Cincinnati 300 001 04x—8 9 0

Lester, Wick (6), Maples (8), Ryan (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali. W_DeSclafani 5-4. L_Lester 7-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (14), Schwarber (18). Cincinnati, Suarez (17).

___

Philadelphia 101 107 021—13 17 0 Miami 001 003 200— 6 10 1

Arrieta, Hammer (7), Hunter (8), E.Garcia (9) and Realmuto, Knapp; Richards, Chen (6), Brigham (6), Quijada (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 8-6. L_Richards 3-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Miller (2), Harper (15). Miami, Alfaro (10).

___

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 7 4 Milwaukee 000 100 01x—2 8 0

Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (8) and E.Diaz; Davies, F.Peralta (6), Jeffress (8), Albers (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 2-2. L_Crick 3-4. Sv_Albers (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).

___

Los Angeles 001 026 010—10 14 1 Colorado 000 040 001— 5 9 1

Maeda, Rosscup (5), Floro (5), Urias (6), Y.Garcia (9) and R.Martin; Gonzalez, Estevez (5), Bettis (6), Tinoco (6), Diaz (9) and Wolters. W_Floro 3-2. L_Bettis 1-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (20), Dahl (12).

___

Arizona 000 010 030— 4 8 1 San Francisco 022 000 60x—10 13 0

Ray, A.Bradley (5), Andriese (7), McFarland (7), Godley (8) and Kelly; Bumgarner, D.Rodriguez (8), Gott (8) and Posey, Vogt. W_Bumgarner 5-7. L_Ray 5-6. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (11).

___

St. Louis 000 002 010 02—5 9 0 San Diego 200 010 000 00—3 10 2

(11 innings)

Mikolas, Gallegos (7), A.Miller (7), Gant (8), C.Martinez (8), Webb (11), Leone (11) and Wieters, Molina; Lucchesi, Perdomo (6), Stammen (7), Yates (9), Quantrill (10), Wieck (11) and Hedges. W_C.Martinez 2-0. L_Wieck 0-1. Sv_Leone (1). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (4). San Diego, Machado (20).

___

Atlanta 101 001 200—5 10 2 New York 102 000 05x—8 13 0

Fried, Sobotka (6), Newcomb (8), Minter (8), Blevins (8) and Flowers; Syndergaard, Flexen (6), Font (7), E.Diaz (9) and Nido, Ramos. W_Font 2-2. L_Newcomb 2-1. Sv_E.Diaz (17). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (20). New York, Frazier (11).