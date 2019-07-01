TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam and the European Union (EU) inked a free trade deal on Sunday (June 30), the first of its kind for a developing country in Asia, which will see tariffs on 99 percent of goods between Vietnam and the trading bloc removed.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) was hailed by the EU as “the most ambitious free trade deal ever concluded with a developing country,” reported Reuters. However, approval by the European Parliament, where some lawmakers have doubts about Vietnam’s human rights record, is required for the deal to take effect.

According to the report, the two sides will benefit from reductions of 99 percent tariffs. Part of the tariff measures will be implemented over a 10-year period, while goods such as agricultural products will be restricted by quotas.

The deal will also provide the EU with more open access to Vietnam’s services and procurement sectors, including banking, postal, and maritime industries, said Reuters.

EVFTA is expected to push up Vietnam’s GDP by 2.18 percent to 3.25 percent annually by 2023. Vietnam’s exports to the EU are set to increase by 20 percent and 15.28 percent the other way around, the report said, citing the Vietnamese government.