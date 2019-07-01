TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's ban on the use of single-use plastic straws goes into effect today (July 1), though those who order take-out or delivery will receive a reprieve, for now.

In May, the EPA announced its "Restriction on the Use of single-use Plastic Straws" would go into effect on July 1 for government departments, schools, department stores, shopping malls, and fast food chains. Violators will first receive a warning, and incur a fine between NT$1,200 (US$38) and NT$6,000 if the offense continues, according to the EPA.

For now, customers who order take-out or delivery, can still be given plastic straws. At a legislative hearing on the government's waste recycling policy, deputy environmental chief Shen Chih-hsiu (沈志修) said that the ban would be extended to take-out items in 2020, but the timetable for this could be moved up to this year, reported CNA.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) recommended the approximately 8,000 stores to be affected adopt alternatives such as straws made from paper, certified biodegradable plastic, bamboo, stainless steel, and silicone, as well as drinking directly from the cups. It is estimated that the new ban will cut down on the number of straws used in Taiwan by 100 million, but the country consumes a whopping 3 billion straws each year.

According to EPA Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬), plastic straws are a major source of marine pollution, endangering marine life and ecosystems. He lauded the effort by some businesses which have taken corporate responsibility by implementing the ban long before it went into effect on July 1, reported Liberty Times.

The environmental authorities will determine whether to expand the scope of restrictions to takeaway drinks and handmade tea shops a year later. Businesses in Taiwan that have ceased to offer sing-use plastic straws include McDonald’s, KFC, Breeze Center, IKEA, Carrefour, Decathlon Group, TGI Friday’s, Subway, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, and others, said the report.

The Shin Kong Mitsukoshi mall in Taipei estimates that the discontinuation of the use of plastic straws will reduce the use of plastic by 65 metric tons per year, the equivalent to the amount of garbage a small family would generate over 77 years, reported CNA. Vice President of Supply Chain Management at McDonald's in Taiwan, Lin Li-wen (林麗文), estimated that the phasing out of straws will reduce plastic waste by 16 percent.

To solve the dilemma of preserving the experience of being able to slurp up tapioca balls in Taiwan's famous bubble (boba) milk tea, a new venture called "100 plastic free" (100%植) is manufacturing straws made from biodegradable materials such as sugarcane and coffee grounds. Another company, Float, has designed a reusable glass cup that suspends the tapioca balls in the top of the drink with a separate compartment, negating the need for a straw.