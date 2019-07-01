  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/01 09:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 6 .500 3
New York 5 7 .417 4
Indiana 5 9 .357 5
Atlanta 2 8 .200 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 5 .583
Seattle 8 6 .571
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1
Minnesota 6 6 .500 1
Phoenix 5 5 .500 1
Dallas 4 7 .364

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 102, Connecticut 59

Las Vegas 102, Indiana 97, OT

Sunday's Games

New York 74, Atlanta 58

Dallas 89, Minnesota 86

Los Angeles 94, Chicago 69

Phoenix 69, Seattle 67

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<