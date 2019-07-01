Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|020
|000
|910—12
|13
|2
|Boston
|400
|000
|040—
|8
|15
|2
Tarpley, Cessa (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), C.Adams (8), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine; E.Rodriguez, Brewer (6), Walden (7), Barnes (7), J.Taylor (7), Brasier (8), S.Wright (9) and Vazquez. W_Ottavino 3-2. L_Walden 6-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius (3). Boston, Vazquez (11), Bogaerts (16), Martinez (18).
___
|Texas
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|210
|02x—6
|9
|0
Chavez, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis, Federowicz; Snell, Roe (7), Poche (7), Kolarek (7), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 5-7. L_Chavez 3-3. HRs_Texas, Gallo (20). Tampa Bay, Pham (13).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bieber, Hand (9) and Perez; Ynoa, Fry (6), Armstrong (7), Bleier (8) and Sisco. W_Bieber 7-3. L_Ynoa 0-6. Sv_Hand (23).
___
|Kansas City
|015
|010
|000—7
|11
|1
|Toronto
|050
|010
|000—6
|8
|0
Keller, McCarthy (6), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Sanchez, Kingham (4), Biagini (7), Law (9) and Maile. W_Keller 4-9. L_Sanchez 3-11. Sv_Kennedy (11). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (22). Toronto, Smoak 2 (14).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|300—3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|002
|002
|00x—4
|10
|2
Thorpe, Duffey (6), Morin (6), Magill (7) and Garver; Giolito, Marshall (6), Bummer (7), Colome (8) and McCann. W_Giolito 11-2. L_Thorpe 0-1. Sv_Colome (18). HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (16). Chicago, Moncada (14).
___
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Houston
|201
|000
|03x—6
|12
|0
Gonzales, M.Wright (6) and T.Murphy; Cole, McHugh (8), Pressly (8), James (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 8-5. L_Gonzales 9-7. HRs_Seattle, Crawford (3).
___
|Oakland
|010
|130
|070—12
|11
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|010—
|3
|9
|2
Bassitt, Petit (6), Wang (7), Soria (7), Brooks (8) and Phegley; Heaney, N.Ramirez (7), Bedrosian (8), J.Anderson (8), Walsh (8) and Garneau, Lucroy. W_Bassitt 5-3. L_Heaney 1-2. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (21). Los Angeles, Ohtani 2 (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Zimmermann, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), Cisnero (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks. W_Scherzer 8-5. L_J.Jimenez 2-6. Sv_Doolittle (18). HRs_Washington, Rendon (19). Detroit, Dixon (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|303—6
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|001
|04x—8
|9
|0
Lester, Wick (6), Maples (8), Ryan (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali. W_DeSclafani 5-4. L_Lester 7-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (14), Schwarber (18). Cincinnati, Suarez (17).
___
|Philadelphia
|101
|107
|021—13
|17
|0
|Miami
|001
|003
|200—
|6
|10
|1
Arrieta, Hammer (7), Hunter (8), E.Garcia (9) and Realmuto, Knapp; Richards, Chen (6), Brigham (6), Quijada (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 8-6. L_Richards 3-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Miller (2), Harper (15). Miami, Alfaro (10).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|01x—2
|8
|0
Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (8) and E.Diaz; Davies, F.Peralta (6), Jeffress (8), Albers (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 2-2. L_Crick 3-4. Sv_Albers (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|026
|010—10
|14
|1
|Colorado
|000
|040
|001—
|5
|9
|1
Maeda, Rosscup (5), Floro (5), Urias (6), Y.Garcia (9) and R.Martin; Gonzalez, Estevez (5), Bettis (6), Tinoco (6), Diaz (9) and Wolters. W_Floro 3-2. L_Bettis 1-4. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (20), Dahl (12).
___
|Arizona
|000
|010
|030—
|4
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|022
|000
|60x—10
|13
|0
Ray, A.Bradley (5), Andriese (7), McFarland (7), Godley (8) and Kelly; Bumgarner, D.Rodriguez (8), Gott (8) and Posey, Vogt. W_Bumgarner 5-7. L_Ray 5-6. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (11).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|010
|02—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|200
|010
|000
|00—3
|10
|2
Mikolas, Gallegos (7), A.Miller (7), Gant (8), C.Martinez (8), Webb (11), Leone (11) and Wieters, Molina; Lucchesi, Perdomo (6), Stammen (7), Yates (9), Quantrill (10), Wieck (11) and Hedges. W_C.Martinez 2-0. L_Wieck 0-1. Sv_Leone (1). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (4). San Diego, Machado (20).