|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|76
|313
|62
|108
|.345
|Devers Bos
|81
|320
|62
|103
|.322
|Polanco Min
|79
|328
|55
|105
|.320
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Alberto Bal
|68
|250
|21
|79
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|80
|316
|40
|99
|.313
|Andrus Tex
|73
|304
|46
|94
|.309
|Moncada ChW
|74
|286
|44
|87
|.304
|La Stella LAA
|77
|280
|49
|85
|.304
|Mancini Bal
|78
|305
|53
|92
|.302
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 55; GSanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.