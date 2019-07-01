BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 76 313 62 108 .345 Devers Bos 81 320 62 103 .322 Polanco Min 78 324 54 104 .321 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 68 250 21 79 .316 Brantley Hou 80 316 40 99 .313 Andrus Tex 73 304 46 94 .309 La Stella LAA 77 280 49 85 .304 Mancini Bal 78 305 53 92 .302 Merrifield KC 84 352 59 106 .301 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 55; GSanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.