BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/01 07:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 6 .500 3
New York 5 7 .417 4
Indiana 5 9 .357 5
Atlanta 2 8 .200 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615
Las Vegas 7 5 .583 ½
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Minnesota 6 6 .500
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2
Dallas 4 7 .364 3

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 102, Connecticut 59

Las Vegas 102, Indiana 97, OT

Sunday's Games

New York 74, Atlanta 58

Los Angeles 94, Chicago 69

Dallas 89, Minnesota 86

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<