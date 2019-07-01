  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/01 04:48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 020 000 910—12 13 2
Boston 400 000 040— 8 15 2

Tarpley, Cessa (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), C.Adams (8), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez, Romine; E.Rodriguez, Brewer (6), Walden (7), Barnes (7), Taylor (7), Brasier (8), Wright (9) and Vazquez. W_Ottavino 3-2. L_Walden 6-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius (3). Boston, Vazquez (11), Bogaerts (16), Martinez (18).

___

Texas 000 200 000—2 4 1
Tampa Bay 010 210 02x—6 9 0

Chavez, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis, Federowicz; Snell, Roe (7), Poche (7), Kolarek (7), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 5-7. L_Chavez 3-3. HRs_Texas, Gallo (20). Tampa Bay, Pham (13).

___

Cleveland 001 000 100—2 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

Bieber, Hand (9) and Perez; Ynoa, Fry (6), Armstrong (7), Bleier (8) and Sisco. W_Bieber 7-3. L_Ynoa 0-6. Sv_Hand (23).

___

Kansas City 015 010 000—7 11 1
Toronto 050 010 000—6 8 0

Keller, McCarthy (6), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Sanchez, Kingham (4), Biagini (7), Law (9) and Maile. W_Keller 4-9. L_Sanchez 3-11. Sv_Kennedy (11). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (22). Toronto, Smoak 2 (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 100 010—2 7 0
Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Zimmermann, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks. W_Scherzer 8-5. L_Jimenez 2-6. Sv_Doolittle (18). HRs_Washington, Rendon (19). Detroit, Dixon (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 303—6 11 1
Cincinnati 300 001 04x—8 9 0

Lester, Wick (6), Maples (8), Ryan (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali. W_DeSclafani 5-4. L_Lester 7-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (14), Schwarber (18). Cincinnati, Suarez (17).