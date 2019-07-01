Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|020
|000
|910—12
|13
|2
|Boston
|400
|000
|040—
|8
|15
|2
Tarpley, Cessa (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), C.Adams (8), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez, Romine; E.Rodriguez, Brewer (6), Walden (7), Barnes (7), Taylor (7), Brasier (8), Wright (9) and Vazquez. W_Ottavino 3-2. L_Walden 6-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius (3). Boston, Vazquez (11), Bogaerts (16), Martinez (18).
___
|Texas
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|210
|02x—6
|9
|0
Chavez, B.Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Mathis, Federowicz; Snell, Roe (7), Poche (7), Kolarek (7), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 5-7. L_Chavez 3-3. HRs_Texas, Gallo (20). Tampa Bay, Pham (13).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bieber, Hand (9) and Perez; Ynoa, Fry (6), Armstrong (7), Bleier (8) and Sisco. W_Bieber 7-3. L_Ynoa 0-6. Sv_Hand (23).
___
|Kansas City
|015
|010
|000—7
|11
|1
|Toronto
|050
|010
|000—6
|8
|0
Keller, McCarthy (6), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Sanchez, Kingham (4), Biagini (7), Law (9) and Maile. W_Keller 4-9. L_Sanchez 3-11. Sv_Kennedy (11). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (22). Toronto, Smoak 2 (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Zimmermann, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks. W_Scherzer 8-5. L_Jimenez 2-6. Sv_Doolittle (18). HRs_Washington, Rendon (19). Detroit, Dixon (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|303—6
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|001
|04x—8
|9
|0
Lester, Wick (6), Maples (8), Ryan (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali. W_DeSclafani 5-4. L_Lester 7-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (14), Schwarber (18). Cincinnati, Suarez (17).