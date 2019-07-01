|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|28
|.659
|—
|Tampa Bay
|48
|36
|.571
|7
|Boston
|44
|40
|.524
|11
|Toronto
|31
|52
|.373
|23½
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|30½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Cleveland
|45
|38
|.542
|8½
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|14
|Detroit
|27
|52
|.342
|24½
|Kansas City
|28
|55
|.337
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|Texas
|46
|38
|.548
|6
|Oakland
|45
|39
|.536
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|10
|Seattle
|37
|50
|.425
|16½
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13
Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0
Toronto 7, Kansas City 5
Detroit 7, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-3) at Toronto (Richard 0-4), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.