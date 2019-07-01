BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed three hits and struck out 11 over eight dazzling innings, Carlos Santana drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians edged the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.

Coming off successive 13-0 losses to the team with the worst record in the majors, the Indians turned it around behind Bieber (7-3). The left-hander did not issue a walk, retired 12 straight at one point and permitted only one runner past first base.

It was a suitable encore to his previous start against the Orioles, when Bieber struck out 15 on May 19 in his first career shutout.

Brad Hand gave up two singles and a two-out walk to load the bases in the ninth before striking out Anthony Santander for his 23rd save.

Oscar Mercado hit two doubles and scored twice on singles by Santana, who has reached base in 24 straight games and 42 of the past 43. Cleveland's leader in home runs (18) and RBIs (50), Santana was announced Sunday as a participant in the Home Run Derby on July 8.

The Indians came to Camden Yards riding a 10-3 hot streak, then inexplicably were blown out twice. Cleveland rebounded with a shutout of its own to end its first losing streak since May 30-31 and win the season series 4-3.

Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa (0-6) gave up one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Three of those hits came in the third, when the Mercado-Santana combination clicked to end the Indians' run of scoreless innings at 20.

Baltimore was denied its first sweep of the season, and its two-game winning streak — the longest since early May — was snapped.

MOOSE SIGHTING

Former Orioles pitcher and soon-to-be Hall of Fame member Mike Mussina threw out the ceremonial first pitch, tossing a strike to Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. Many in the crowd yelled "Moose!" as Mussina walked to the mound, although a few might have been booing because he left the Orioles after the 2000 season to join the Yankees as a free agent. Mussina will be inducted on July 21. "This is the Mount Everest of baseball, and I get to be a part of it," Mussina said.

BABY BOOM

Indians 3B José Ramírez was activated from the paternity list after missing two days to be with his new daughter. "Asked him about the baby and his eyes got this big," manager Terry Francona said, spreading his hands about two feet apart. Yu Chang, who made his big league debut on Friday night, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: DH/OF Mark Trumbo, who has yet to play this year after undergoing offseason knee surgery, did some hitting Sunday. "He's improving every day," Hyde said, but did not set a timetable for the veteran's next rehab assignment. ... RHP Josh Lucas (shoulder strain) threw in the bullpen Sunday and is expected to come off the injured list in the next few days. ... LHP Josh Rogers will see a specialist Tuesday for a second opinion on the elbow injury that landed him on the IL on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Indians: After taking Monday off, the Indians send Trevor Bauer (6-6, 3.55 ERA) to the mound in the opener of a three-game set at Kansas City.

Orioles: On the road until the All-Star break, Baltimore faces Tampa Bay on Monday night.

