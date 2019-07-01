BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 76 313 62 108 .345 Devers Bos 81 320 62 103 .322 Polanco Min 78 324 54 104 .321 Alberto Bal 67 247 21 79 .320 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Brantley Hou 80 316 40 99 .313 Andrus Tex 72 300 45 92 .307 Mancini Bal 77 301 53 91 .302 MCabrera Det 74 263 19 79 .300 Bogaerts Bos 81 311 63 93 .299 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; MChapman, Oakland, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; GSanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 53.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.