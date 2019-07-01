MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has presented with much fanfare its new National Guard, which is supposed to stem endemic violence and restore peace in the country.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told hundreds of National Guard members assembled at a ceremonial military field in the capital Sunday that they are the "soul" of the newly formed institution. And he added, "I have faith in you."

Mexico plans to swell the ranks of the National Guard to 150,000 in the coming months, bringing together federal police, marines, soldiers and new recruits to protect Mexicans amid rising rates of murder and other crimes. The public safety ministry says those who transfer will maintain their ranks and benefits.