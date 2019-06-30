TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Linmei Shipan Trail (林美石磐步道) in Jiaoxi Township will reopen to the public on July 1, after it was closed for repair in early June, the Forestry Bureau’s Dongshi Forest District Office (DFDO) said on Sunday (June 30).

DFDO said the trial is about 1.7 kilometers in length. The trail goes along a low-altitude subtropical river valley that is abundant in plants and natural landscapes dominated by waterfalls, pools, and gorges.

The trail, designed for a circular hike that only takes about one hour to complete, has become a popular Facebook check-in destination in recent years. .

Wu Ssu-I (吳思儀), a division chief at DFDO, said the trail will reopen on July 1, encouraging members of the public to enjoy the rich phytoncides (wood essential oils) and negative ions that are beneficial to health along the trail.