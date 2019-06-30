  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan sees returnee investment exceed NT$400 billion

It is part of Taiwan’s incentive to lure businesses back home

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/30 20:35
(FB@portofkaohsiung photo)

(FB@portofkaohsiung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has attracted over NT$400 billion in planned investment from Taiwanese firms operating overseas during the first half of 2019, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOFA).

The government of Taiwan has approved 81 investment projects from the firms during the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, which are expected to generate 36,800 job opportunities.

There are more than 50 investment proposals pending approval, testimony to the success of the incentive program to woo Taiwanese businesses to return home and avert the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict, MOFA claimed.

According to the ministry, the trend has helped facilitate the relocation of production facilities in six major industries back to Taiwan, including computer servers, telecommunications networks, bicycles, automobile components, automotive electronics, and aerospace.

Among them, servers and telecommunications equipment account for the lion’s share, partly because made-in-China products have sparked security concerns, said MOFA.

The influx of investment has also contributed to more balanced regional development through a shift of investment focus from the north to the south of the island. Kaohsiung and Pingtung received NT$133 billion in combined investment, followed by Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli (NT$130.6 billion) and Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou (NT$86.6 billion).
investment
trade conflict
Taiwanese business

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan investors prefer Vietnam, Indonesia over Philippines, says official in Manila
Taiwan investors prefer Vietnam, Indonesia over Philippines, says official in Manila
2019/06/24 15:12
Taiwanese man abducted in Cambodia, forced to pay ransom for release
Taiwanese man abducted in Cambodia, forced to pay ransom for release
2019/06/24 09:55
Taiwan most exposed in protracted US-China trade war
Taiwan most exposed in protracted US-China trade war
2019/05/28 15:03
Taiwan electricity reserves enough to meet demands of returning firms: Premier Su
Taiwan electricity reserves enough to meet demands of returning firms: Premier Su
2019/05/21 14:09
Taiwan's investment environment flourishing, says President Tsai
Taiwan's investment environment flourishing, says President Tsai
2019/05/17 21:03