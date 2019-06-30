TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has attracted over NT$400 billion in planned investment from Taiwanese firms operating overseas during the first half of 2019, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOFA).

The government of Taiwan has approved 81 investment projects from the firms during the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, which are expected to generate 36,800 job opportunities.

There are more than 50 investment proposals pending approval, testimony to the success of the incentive program to woo Taiwanese businesses to return home and avert the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict, MOFA claimed.

According to the ministry, the trend has helped facilitate the relocation of production facilities in six major industries back to Taiwan, including computer servers, telecommunications networks, bicycles, automobile components, automotive electronics, and aerospace.

Among them, servers and telecommunications equipment account for the lion’s share, partly because made-in-China products have sparked security concerns, said MOFA.

The influx of investment has also contributed to more balanced regional development through a shift of investment focus from the north to the south of the island. Kaohsiung and Pingtung received NT$133 billion in combined investment, followed by Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli (NT$130.6 billion) and Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou (NT$86.6 billion).