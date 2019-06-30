TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Jibeiyu Beach Carnival 2019 will take place on Penghu County’s Jibei Island (吉貝嶼) from August 15 – 25, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said on June 26.

The island is 3.1 square kilometers in area, with a coastline of 13km. The island is the largest island on the county’s North Sea, and one of the most popular tourist spot in Taiwan.

The carnival will feature a series of activities, but a road running event and a beach volleyball tournament are the centerpiece of the carnival, according to the bureau.

The road running event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. The race will be divided into the categories of 4km, 10km, and 10km for teams of two.

Participants of the 10km races will run along the island’s beautiful coastline as well as on the world-famous "Sand Beach Beak" (沙尾) at the south end of the island, which houses a white sand beach extending 1500m.

There will be a concert and a food fair on the beach on the night of Aug. 24 after the road races, according to the registration website.

The beach volley ball tournament, called “Dolphin Bay Cup for International Tourism Beach Volleyball Tournament," will take place on Sand Beach Beak from Aug 22 – 25.

For registration of the volleyball tournament, please refer to this website; for registration of the road race, please access here.

For information about the carnival, please click here.

(George Liao photo)