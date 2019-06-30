JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister says the Palestinians are "determined to continue the conflict at any price."

Speaking at his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu was referring to the Palestinian leadership's rejection of last week's Mideast peace conference in Bahrain aimed at providing economic assistance.

Netanyahu says while Israel welcomed the U.S.'s $50 billion Palestinian development plan, the Palestinians themselves denounced it and even arrested a Palestinian businessman who participated in it.

Netanyahu says: "This is not how those who want to promote peace act."

Palestinian forces have since released businessman Saleh Abu Mayala.

The Palestinian Authority accuses the Trump administration of being biased toward Israel and has boycotted it since it recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017. They accuse the U.S. of trying to replace Palestinian statehood with money.