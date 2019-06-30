TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China Eastern Airlines (中國東方航空) has launched the Taichung-Kunming flight route, with the first flight from Kunming (昆明) to Taichung and the return flight having taken place on June 26, Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau (TTB) said on June 26.

China Eastern Airlines will mainly use Boeing 737 jets to operate the route, the bureau said, adding that the route will feature two direct flights per week, in each direction across the Taiwan Strait between the two cities, on Wednesday and Sunday.

TTB said Taichung International Airport’s passenger volume has continued to rise as the city government continues to push for exchanges between Taichung and other cities in China, among other Asian regions.

In addition, to help arriving backpackers to quickly travel from the airport to the downtown area, Taichung’s Transportation Bureau has planned three express bus routes: A1 Route from Taichung Airport to Taichung Park, A2 Route from Taichung Airport to Taichung Station, and A3 Route from Taichung Airport to Feng Jia Night Market. The bus services can be booked online in advance and prepaid by credit card and mobile payment, the bureau said.

To book express bus services, please access this website, or call 0800-888952 for A1 Route services, and 04-22222830 for A2 Route and A3 Route services.