  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan fuel suppliers raise gas prices

CPC Corp. and Formosa Petrochemical Corp.raised gasoline and diesel prices NT$0.40 per liter heading into July

By  Central News Agency
2019/07/01 10:00

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan's two major fuel suppliers on Sunday announced increases in fuel prices for the upcoming week, citing a surge in global crude prices due to tension in the Middle East and a decrease in U.S. crude inventories.

The state-run oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan said it will raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.40 per liter, starting midnight Sunday.

With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations will be NT$27.60 (US$0.88) per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$29.10 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$31.10 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$25.50 per liter for super diesel.

Fuel prices in Taiwan have increased for each of the past three weeks, with an accumulated price hike of NT$0.7 per liter.

The price of crude rose US$2.36 last week to US$64.71 per barrel, calculated on a weighted oil price formula composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude, said CPC, citing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and the decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Meanwhile, CPC's main domestic competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC), announced an identical fuel price hike, which will take effect 1 a.m. Monday.

As a result, prices at FPCC gas stations will be NT$27.60 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$29.00 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$31.10 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$25.30 per liter for diesel.

gasoline
CPC Corp.
Formosa Petrochemical

RELATED ARTICLES

CPC Taiwan estimates losses from Sea of Oman tanker at NT$8 million
CPC Taiwan estimates losses from Sea of Oman tanker at NT$8 million
2019/06/14 19:30
Taiwan’s CPC partners with Japan’s JERA on a 17-year LNG purchase deal
Taiwan’s CPC partners with Japan’s JERA on a 17-year LNG purchase deal
2019/05/14 10:21
Gasoline prices in Taiwan rise for eighth consecutive week
Gasoline prices in Taiwan rise for eighth consecutive week
2019/05/05 16:20
Lamborghini smashes into CPC corp. semi-tanker on Taiwan highway
Lamborghini smashes into CPC corp. semi-tanker on Taiwan highway
2019/03/31 16:56
Taiwan fuel price to reach lowest level in 15 months
Taiwan fuel price to reach lowest level in 15 months
2018/12/30 13:37