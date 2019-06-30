TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The hunger strike initiated by former National Policy Advisor to the President Huang Hua (黃華) has entered day 43, in a bid to push for the founding of “The Republic of Taiwan” (台灣共和國).

Huang, 81, went on what he called a “Gandhi-style” hunger strike, starting May 19 at the lobby of Taipei Main Station, with the objective of advocating independence and self-determination for Taiwan with a non-violent approach, reported Central News Agency.

On June 20, ruling Democratic Progressive Party Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊) visited him to show their support.

According to Huang’s resistance plans, he would not eat anything except drinking 1,000 ml juice, 1,000 ml milk, and water between May 19 and June 1. He would consume nothing but water afterwards, reported Newtalk.

The campaign would not end until at least 200,000 signatures in support of founding the Republic of Taiwan were obtained by June 18. Huang also called for the formation of a coalition comprising pro-independence groups and small parties to pursue the independence agenda.

According to Taiwan People News, Huang used to be a political prisoner in Taiwan, having served four prison sentences that totaled 23 years.