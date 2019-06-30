TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Dongshi Forestry Culture Park (東勢林業文化園區), located in Taichung City’s Dongshi District, will be open to visitors every day from July 1 to August 31 to allow the public more convenience to appreciate the lotus bloom during this period of time, Dongshih Forest District Office (DFDO) said on June 28.

The park is originally open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and close on Monday and Tuesday.

In recent years, the park has become the best lotus watching destination in central Taiwan as the lotuses in the timber pond bloom beautifully every year, DFDO said.

Formerly the Taiwan Daxueshan Forestry Corporation (大雪山林業公司), the Dongshih Forestry Culture Park possessed the biggest 1960s-era lumber factory in East Asia, and was the first Taiwanese site to introduce American-style logging operations, which was different from the mainstream Japanese-style lumber mills at the time.

Since its opening in 2013, the park has become a forestry park that also retains many historical vestiges of the wood industry, such as lumber works, general offices, and wooden dormitories.

Every summer, the 5-hectare timber pond is covered with blooming lotuses, which attracts many photo enthusiasts to take photos of the beautiful flowers, the district office said.

Beginning from July, two engineering projects to repair the trail around the lake and maintain the wooden factory buildings will be under way, but during the construction period, the park will remain open, the district office added.

The park will hold a series of activities during the flower season. For more information, please refer to the park’s Facebook account.

(All Dongshih Forest District Office photos)