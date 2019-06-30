Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 602 630 000—17 19 0 Boston 600 001 600—13 18 0

Tanaka, Green (1), Hale (3), Cortes Jr. (4), Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine; Porcello, Brewer (1), Wright (2), Shawaryn (4), J.Taylor (5), Brasier (6), Velazquez (7), Walden (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Green 2-2. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_New York, Gardner (12), Hicks (6), Judge (7). Boston, Chavis 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (9).

___

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 5 0 Baltimore 010 622 20x—13 13 0

Plesac, Clippard (4), Cole (5), Cimber (6), M.Freeman (7) and Plawecki; Cashner, Scott (8) and Sisco. W_Cashner 8-3. L_Plesac 3-3. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez 2 (18), Sisco (4), Santander (4).

___

Texas 000 000 011—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 030 000 20x—5 7 0

Sampson, Fairbanks (7), St. John (8) and Federowicz; McKay, Poche (7), Drake (8), Alvarado (9) and d'Arnaud. W_McKay 1-0. L_Sampson 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (5), Adames (10), Garcia (12).

___

Minnesota 210 010 222—10 13 1 Chicago 100 000 101— 3 7 1

Pineda, May (7), Duffey (8), Parker (9) and J.Castro; Nova, Osich (7), Fulmer (7), J.Ruiz (9) and J.McCann. W_Pineda 5-4. L_Nova 3-7. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 2 (15), Kepler 2 (21), Sano (12). Chicago, Jimenez (14).

___

Kansas City 200 110 001—5 7 0 Toronto 001 040 002—7 6 1

Bailey, J.Lopez (6), Diekman (8), Barlow (9) and Maldonado; Stroman, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Law (8), Dan.Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Dan.Hudson 5-2. L_Barlow 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (5). Toronto, Jansen (4), Biggio (6), Guerrero Jr. (8).

___

Seattle 021 010 100 0—5 7 1 Houston 050 000 000 1—6 8 0

(10 innings)

Kikuchi, Altavilla (6), Bass (7), Elias (9) and Narvaez; Verlander, Rondon (6), Harris (6), Pressly (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9), Devenski (10) and Chirinos. W_Devenski 2-0. L_Elias 2-1. HRs_Seattle, Beckham (12), Santana (18), Vogelbach (20).

___

Oakland 000 030 100—4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 2

B.Anderson, Hendriks (8) and Phegley; Skaggs, Cahill (5), L.Garcia (8), H.Robles (9) and Garneau, Lucroy. W_B.Anderson 8-5. L_Skaggs 7-7. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (20).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 000 300 200—5 9 0 Detroit 000 120 31x—7 12 1

Voth, Guerra (5), Venters (5), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8) and Gomes; G.Soto, Hardy (4), A.Adams (6), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Alcantara 3-1. L_Rainey 1-3. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Washington, Rendon (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 010 000 041—6 8 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 7 2

Quintana, Cishek (7), Strop (8), Maples (9) and Contreras; Castillo, Hernandez (8), Duke (8), Hughes (8), Stephenson (9) and Casali. W_Quintana 5-7. L_Castillo 7-3. HRs_Chicago, Baez (20), Heyward (13).

___

Philadelphia 200 220 000—6 8 1 Miami 100 002 60x—9 15 1

Eflin, Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), R.Suarez (7) and Realmuto; Yamamoto, Conley (5), J.Garcia (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Holaday. W_J.Garcia 2-0. L_Morgan 2-3. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (19). Miami, Walker (5).

___

Atlanta 201 000 020—5 13 1 New York 001 102 000—4 8 0

Teheran, Blevins (4), Toussaint (5), Newcomb (6), Webb (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers, B.McCann; Matz, Mazza (3), Lugo (7), Pounders (8) and Ramos. W_Newcomb 2-0. L_Lugo 3-2. Sv_Jackson (13). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (14), Markakis (8). New York, Smith (8).

___

Los Angeles 100 110 000—3 8 1 Colorado 002 003 00x—5 7 1

Kershaw, P.Baez (8) and Barnes; Gray, Diaz (7), Shaw (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 9-5. L_Kershaw 7-2. Sv_W.Davis (12). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (19).

___

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 1 Milwaukee 200 100 00x—3 5 0

Lyles, Feliz (7), Holmes (8) and E.Diaz; Woodruff, Albers (8), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 10-2. L_Lyles 5-4. Sv_Hader (20). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (11).

___

St. Louis 100 000 010— 2 5 1 San Diego 070 201 11x—12 12 2

Dak.Hudson, Ponce de Leon (2), Leone (8) and Molina, Wieters; Paddack, Wieck (7), Stock (8) and Mejia, Hedges. W_Paddack 5-4. L_Dak.Hudson 6-4. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (2). San Diego, Machado 2 (19), Reyes 2 (24), Tatis Jr. (11).

___

Arizona 000 000 130—4 11 1 San Francisco 000 000 003—3 7 2

Greinke, Y.Lopez (8), Chafin (8), Hirano (9), G.Holland (9) and Avila; Pomeranz, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Melancon (8), D.Holland (9) and Vogt. W_Greinke 9-3. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_G.Holland (12). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (2).