Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|602
|630
|000—17
|19
|0
|Boston
|600
|001
|600—13
|18
|0
Tanaka, Green (1), Hale (3), Cortes Jr. (4), Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine; Porcello, Brewer (1), Wright (2), Shawaryn (4), J.Taylor (5), Brasier (6), Velazquez (7), Walden (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Green 2-2. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_New York, Gardner (12), Hicks (6), Judge (7). Boston, Chavis 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (9).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|622
|20x—13
|13
|0
Plesac, Clippard (4), Cole (5), Cimber (6), M.Freeman (7) and Plawecki; Cashner, Scott (8) and Sisco. W_Cashner 8-3. L_Plesac 3-3. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez 2 (18), Sisco (4), Santander (4).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|20x—5
|7
|0
Sampson, Fairbanks (7), St. John (8) and Federowicz; McKay, Poche (7), Drake (8), Alvarado (9) and d'Arnaud. W_McKay 1-0. L_Sampson 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (5), Adames (10), Garcia (12).
___
|Minnesota
|210
|010
|222—10
|13
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|101—
|3
|7
|1
Pineda, May (7), Duffey (8), Parker (9) and J.Castro; Nova, Osich (7), Fulmer (7), J.Ruiz (9) and J.McCann. W_Pineda 5-4. L_Nova 3-7. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 2 (15), Kepler 2 (21), Sano (12). Chicago, Jimenez (14).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|110
|001—5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|040
|002—7
|6
|1
Bailey, J.Lopez (6), Diekman (8), Barlow (9) and Maldonado; Stroman, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Law (8), Dan.Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Dan.Hudson 5-2. L_Barlow 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (5). Toronto, Jansen (4), Biggio (6), Guerrero Jr. (8).
___
|Seattle
|021
|010
|100
|0—5
|7
|1
|Houston
|050
|000
|000
|1—6
|8
|0
Kikuchi, Altavilla (6), Bass (7), Elias (9) and Narvaez; Verlander, Rondon (6), Harris (6), Pressly (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9), Devenski (10) and Chirinos. W_Devenski 2-0. L_Elias 2-1. HRs_Seattle, Beckham (12), Santana (18), Vogelbach (20).
___
|Oakland
|000
|030
|100—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
B.Anderson, Hendriks (8) and Phegley; Skaggs, Cahill (5), L.Garcia (8), H.Robles (9) and Garneau, Lucroy. W_B.Anderson 8-5. L_Skaggs 7-7. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|300
|200—5
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|120
|31x—7
|12
|1
Voth, Guerra (5), Venters (5), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8) and Gomes; G.Soto, Hardy (4), A.Adams (6), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Alcantara 3-1. L_Rainey 1-3. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Washington, Rendon (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|000
|041—6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|2
Quintana, Cishek (7), Strop (8), Maples (9) and Contreras; Castillo, Hernandez (8), Duke (8), Hughes (8), Stephenson (9) and Casali. W_Quintana 5-7. L_Castillo 7-3. HRs_Chicago, Baez (20), Heyward (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|220
|000—6
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|002
|60x—9
|15
|1
Eflin, Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), R.Suarez (7) and Realmuto; Yamamoto, Conley (5), J.Garcia (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Holaday. W_J.Garcia 2-0. L_Morgan 2-3. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (19). Miami, Walker (5).
___
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|020—5
|13
|1
|New York
|001
|102
|000—4
|8
|0
Teheran, Blevins (4), Toussaint (5), Newcomb (6), Webb (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers, B.McCann; Matz, Mazza (3), Lugo (7), Pounders (8) and Ramos. W_Newcomb 2-0. L_Lugo 3-2. Sv_Jackson (13). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (14), Markakis (8). New York, Smith (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|110
|000—3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|002
|003
|00x—5
|7
|1
Kershaw, P.Baez (8) and Barnes; Gray, Diaz (7), Shaw (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 9-5. L_Kershaw 7-2. Sv_W.Davis (12). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (19).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|100
|00x—3
|5
|0
Lyles, Feliz (7), Holmes (8) and E.Diaz; Woodruff, Albers (8), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 10-2. L_Lyles 5-4. Sv_Hader (20). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (11).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010—
|2
|5
|1
|San Diego
|070
|201
|11x—12
|12
|2
Dak.Hudson, Ponce de Leon (2), Leone (8) and Molina, Wieters; Paddack, Wieck (7), Stock (8) and Mejia, Hedges. W_Paddack 5-4. L_Dak.Hudson 6-4. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (2). San Diego, Machado 2 (19), Reyes 2 (24), Tatis Jr. (11).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|130—4
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|003—3
|7
|2
Greinke, Y.Lopez (8), Chafin (8), Hirano (9), G.Holland (9) and Avila; Pomeranz, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Melancon (8), D.Holland (9) and Vogt. W_Greinke 9-3. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_G.Holland (12). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (2).