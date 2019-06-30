BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 75 307 60 105 .342 Devers Bos 80 315 61 102 .324 Polanco Min 78 324 54 104 .321 Alberto Bal 67 247 21 79 .320 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Brantley Hou 80 316 40 99 .313 Andrus Tex 72 300 45 92 .307 Mancini Bal 77 301 53 91 .302 MCabrera Det 74 263 19 79 .300 Merrifield KC 83 348 58 104 .299 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; MChapman, Oakland, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Kepler, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.