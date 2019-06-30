  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/30 12:42
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 5 .545
New York 4 7 .364
Indiana 5 9 .357 5
Atlanta 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615
Las Vegas 7 5 .583 ½
Minnesota 6 5 .545 1
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 2
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2
Dallas 3 7 .300

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 102, Connecticut 59

Las Vegas 102, Indiana 97, OT

Sunday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<