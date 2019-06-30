  1. Home
2019/06/30
2019/06/30 12:41
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 5 5 32 34 25
D.C. United 8 4 7 31 25 19
Montreal 9 8 3 30 24 31
Atlanta 9 6 2 29 23 15
New York 8 6 3 27 30 20
New York City FC 6 1 8 26 27 19
Toronto FC 6 7 5 23 30 31
Orlando City 6 8 3 21 24 22
New England 5 8 5 20 20 35
Chicago 4 7 7 19 26 27
Columbus 5 11 2 17 16 27
Cincinnati 3 13 2 11 15 42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 2 4 37 39 14
LA Galaxy 10 7 1 31 24 22
Seattle 8 4 5 29 27 21
FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 27 24
San Jose 7 6 4 25 28 27
Minnesota United 7 7 3 24 30 26
Houston 7 6 3 24 22 22
Real Salt Lake 7 8 2 23 24 28
Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 25
Colorado 5 9 4 19 28 36
Sporting Kansas City 4 6 7 19 27 29
Portland 5 8 2 17 24 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 0

Friday, June 28

New York 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 29

Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Montreal 1

New York City FC 4, Philadelphia 2

New England 2, Houston 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 0

Seattle 1, Vancouver 0

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Seattle at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.