All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 9 5 5 32 34 25 D.C. United 8 4 7 31 25 19 Montreal 9 8 3 30 24 31 Atlanta 9 6 2 29 23 15 New York 8 6 3 27 30 20 New York City FC 6 1 8 26 27 19 Toronto FC 6 7 5 23 30 31 Orlando City 6 8 3 21 24 22 New England 5 8 5 20 20 35 Chicago 4 7 7 19 26 27 Columbus 5 11 2 17 16 27 Cincinnati 3 13 2 11 15 42 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 2 4 37 39 14 LA Galaxy 10 7 1 31 24 22 Seattle 8 4 5 29 27 21 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 27 24 San Jose 7 6 4 25 28 27 Minnesota United 7 7 3 24 30 26 Houston 7 6 3 24 22 22 Real Salt Lake 7 8 2 23 24 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 25 Colorado 5 9 4 19 28 36 Sporting Kansas City 4 6 7 19 27 29 Portland 5 8 2 17 24 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 0

Friday, June 28

New York 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 29

Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Montreal 1

New York City FC 4, Philadelphia 2

New England 2, Houston 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Toronto FC 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 0

Seattle 1, Vancouver 0

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Seattle at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.