|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|75
|307
|60
|105
|.342
|Devers Bos
|80
|315
|61
|102
|.324
|Polanco Min
|78
|324
|54
|104
|.321
|Alberto Bal
|67
|247
|21
|79
|.320
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|80
|316
|40
|99
|.313
|Andrus Tex
|72
|300
|45
|92
|.307
|Mancini Bal
|77
|301
|53
|91
|.302
|MCabrera Det
|74
|263
|19
|79
|.300
|Merrifield KC
|83
|348
|58
|104
|.299
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 4 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Kepler, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.