By  Associated Press
2019/06/30 07:45
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 75 307 60 105 .342
Devers Bos 80 315 61 102 .324
Polanco Min 78 324 54 104 .321
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 66 243 20 77 .317
Brantley Hou 79 312 38 98 .314
Andrus Tex 72 300 45 92 .307
MCabrera Det 74 263 19 79 .300
Merrifield KC 83 348 58 104 .299
Bogaerts Bos 80 308 62 92 .299
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 5 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Kepler, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3; 4 tied at 8-4.