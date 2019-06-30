Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|602
|630
|000—17
|19
|0
|Boston
|600
|001
|600—13
|18
|0
Tanaka, Green (1), Hale (3), Cortes Jr. (4), Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine; Porcello, Brewer (1), Wright (2), Shawaryn (4), Taylor (5), Brasier (6), Velazquez (7), Walden (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Green 2-2. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_New York, Gardner (12), Hicks (6), Judge (7). Boston, Chavis 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (9).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|20x—5
|7
|0
Sampson, Fairbanks (7), St. John (8) and Federowicz; McKay, Poche (7), Drake (8), Alvarado (9) and d'Arnaud. W_McKay 1-0. L_Sampson 6-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (5), Adames (10), Garcia (12).
___
|Minnesota
|210
|010
|222—10
|13
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|101—
|3
|7
|1
Pineda, May (7), Duffey (8), Parker (9) and J.Castro; Nova, Osich (7), Fulmer (7), Ruiz (9) and McCann. W_Pineda 5-4. L_Nova 3-7. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 2 (15), Kepler 2 (21), Sano (12). Chicago, Jimenez (14).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|110
|001—5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|040
|002—7
|6
|1
Bailey, Lopez (6), Diekman (8), Barlow (9) and Maldonado; Stroman, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Law (8), Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Hudson 5-2. L_Barlow 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (5). Toronto, Jansen (4), Biggio (6), Guerrero Jr. (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|300
|200—5
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|120
|31x—7
|12
|1
Voth, Guerra (5), Venters (5), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8) and Gomes; G.Soto, Hardy (4), A.Adams (6), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Alcantara 3-1. L_Rainey 1-3. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Washington, Rendon (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|000
|041—6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|2
Quintana, Cishek (7), Strop (8), Maples (9) and Contreras; Castillo, Hernandez (8), Duke (8), Hughes (8), Stephenson (9) and Casali. W_Quintana 5-7. L_Castillo 7-3. HRs_Chicago, Baez (20), Heyward (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|220
|000—6
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|002
|60x—9
|15
|1
Eflin, Nicasio (7), Morgan (7), R.Suarez (7) and Realmuto; Yamamoto, Conley (5), J.Garcia (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Holaday. W_J.Garcia 2-0. L_Morgan 2-3. Sv_Romo (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (19). Miami, Walker (5).