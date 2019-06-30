|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Tampa Bay
|47
|36
|.566
|7
|Boston
|44
|39
|.530
|10
|Toronto
|31
|52
|.373
|23
|Baltimore
|23
|58
|.284
|30
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|37
|.543
|8½
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|14
|Detroit
|27
|51
|.346
|24
|Kansas City
|28
|55
|.337
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|32
|.614
|—
|Texas
|46
|37
|.554
|5
|Oakland
|44
|39
|.530
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|41
|.506
|9
|Seattle
|37
|49
|.430
|15½
___
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0
Toronto 6, Kansas City 2
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Houston 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13
Toronto 7, Kansas City 5
Detroit 7, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) vs. Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at London, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-5), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-10), 1:07 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-6) at Houston (Cole 7-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.