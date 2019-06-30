Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled before a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in London. Major League Bas
Britain's Prince Harry, top left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the N
Characters including from left, King Henry VIII, the Loch Ness monster and Winston Churchill participate in a mascot race during a baseball game betwe
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Lo
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis celebrates his three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday,
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2019,
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with Gleyber Torres during the third inning of a baseball game aga
New York Yankees' Luke Voit slides safely into second base beside Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a base
LONDON (AP) — Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.
Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.
Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits, including three doubles, before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.
Rookie Michael Chavis hit a pair of three-run homers for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. had four hits, also going deep. Xander Bogaerts left in the eighth after appearing to hurt a leg while running the bases.
Boston starter Rick Porcello and New York's Masahiro Tanaka both failed to finish the first inning.
Chad Green (2-2) allowed four hits in two scoreless innings. Steven Wright (0-1) lost in his first decision and second appearance since an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.
