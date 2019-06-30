BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Phoenix
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
New York 69, Dallas 68
Phoenix 91, Indiana 69
Seattle 79, Chicago 76
|Saturday's Games
Washington 102, Connecticut 59
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled