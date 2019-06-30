New Zealand vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the Cricket World Cup group match between New Zealand and Australia at Lord's:

AUSTRALIA

David Warner c Latham b Ferguson 16

Aaron Finch lbw b Boult 8

Usman Khawaja b Boult 88

Steve Smith c Guptill b Ferguson 5

Marcus Stoinis c Latham b Neesham 21

Glenn Maxwell c and b Neesham 1

Alex Carey c Guptill b Williamson 71

Pat Cummins not out 23

Mitchell Starc b Boult 0

Jason Behrendorff lbw b Boult 0

Nathan Lyon not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 7w) 10

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 243

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-38, 3-46, 4-81, 5-92, 6-199, 7-243, 8-243, 9-243

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-51-4, Colin de Grandhomme 8-1-29-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-2, Ish Sodhi 6-0-35-0, Jimmy Neesham 6-0-28-2, Mitchell Santner 3-0-23-0, Kane Williamson 7-0-25-1.

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill lbw b Behrendorff 20

Henry Nicholls c Carey b Behrendorff 8

Kane Williamson c Carey b Starc 40

Ross Taylor c Carey b Cummins 30

Tom Latham c Smith b Starc 14

Colin de Grandhomme c Khawaja b Smith 0

Jimmy Neesham c and b Lyon 9

Mitchell Santner c Behrendorff b Starc 12

Ish Sodhi lbw b Starc 5

Lockie Ferguson b Starc 0

Trent Boult not out 2

Extras: (3lb, 10w, 4b) 17

TOTAL: (all out) 157

Overs: 43.4

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-42, 3-97, 4-118, 5-118, 6-125, 7-131, 8-141, 9-144, 10-157

Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 9-0-31-2, Mitchell Starc 9.4-1-26-5, Pat Cummins 6-1-14-1, Nathan Lyon 10-0-36-1, Steve Smith 2-0-6-1, Aaron Finch 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-12-0, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-18-0.

Toss: Australia

Result: Australia wins by 86 runs

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.