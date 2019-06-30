SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The first Gay Pride march through Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, has taken place in a festive and incident-free atmosphere despite a countermarch organized by religious and "pro-family" organizations.

People from across Macedonia took part Saturday, along with marchers from neighboring Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia and other countries. Participants walked and danced through the streets until they reached central City Park where speeches and entertainment took place.

Politicians and diplomats attended, including the U.S. Charge d'Affaires Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm.

She told reporters that there's been a "lot of progress" in the country over LGBT rights but that a lot more has still to be done.

The countermarch was supported by priests from the Macedonian Orthodox Church, Roman Catholic nuns, Christian evangelicals as well as members of the Muslim community.