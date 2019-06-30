MILAN (AP) — The 31-year-old German captain with tied-back dreadlocks and a steady voice has enraged Italy's interior minister as she defies authorities in defense of dozens of migrants rescued at sea.

Carola Rackete pushed her defiance to the extreme Saturday, winding up arrested after ramming the police boat while docking at a tiny Italian island.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini thundered that she was a "criminal" who committed an "act of war" against Italy.

But the gutsy captain of German humanitarian ship Sea-Watch 3 got her way: 40 migrants safely set foot in Italy, more than two weeks after her vessel's crew plucked them from an unseaworthy boat launched by Libya-based human traffickers.