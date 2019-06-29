  1. Home
BC-SOC--Women's World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2019/06/29
BC-SOC--Women's World Cup Glance
2019 Women's World Cup
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
GROUP STAGE
GROUP A
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-France 3 0 0 7 1 9
ak-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6
ak-Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3
South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Friday, June 7
At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12
At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

GROUP B
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9
ak-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4
China 1 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Saturday, June 8
At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
At Le Havre, France

Spain 0, China 0, tie

At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

GROUP C
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Italy 2 1 0 7 2 6
ak-Australia 2 1 0 8 5 6
Brazil 2 1 0 6 3 6
Jamaica 0 3 0 1 12 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
At Valenciennes, France

Brazil 1, Italy 0

At Grenoble, France

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

GROUP D
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-England 3 0 0 5 1 9
ak-Japan 1 1 1 2 3 4
Argentina 0 1 2 3 4 2
Scotland 0 2 1 5 7 1

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
At Paris

Japan 0, Argentina 0, tie

Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
At Paris

Argentina 3, Scotland 3, tie

At Nice, France

England 2, Japan 0

GROUP E
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-Netherlands 3 0 0 6 2 9
ak-Canada 2 1 0 4 2 6
ak-Cameroon 1 2 0 3 5 3
New Zealand 0 3 0 1 5 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

GROUP F
W L D GF GA Pts
ak-United States 3 0 0 18 0 9
ak-Sweden 2 1 0 7 3 6
Chile 1 2 0 2 5 3
Thailand 0 3 0 1 20 0

ak-Advanced to knockout stage

Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France

United States 2, Sweden 0

At Rennes, France

Chile 2, Thailand 0

ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

At Nice, France

Norway 1, Australia 1, Norway wins 4-1 on penalty kicks

Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France

England 3, Cameroon 0

At Le Havre, France

France 2, Brazil 1, OT

Monday, June 24
At Reims, France

United States 2, Spain 1

At Paris

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France

Italy 2, China 0

At Rennes, France

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

QUARTERFINAL
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28
At Paris

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

At Rennes, France

Germany vs. Sweden, 1630 GMT

SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France

England vs. United States, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France

Netherlands vs. Rennes winner, 1900 GMT

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 1500 GMT

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 1500 GMT