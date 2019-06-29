TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Flight attendants at EVA Air have decided to continue their strike following failed negotiations with the company’s management that lasted for three hours on Saturday (June 29).

Earlier in the day, members of the labor union had voted to accept a compromise deal, bringing hopes that the 10-day strike could end as soon as the two sides ink an agreement later.

The negotiations broke down over a number of sticking points, including refusal by the management to withdraw punitive measures against employees taking part in the strike.

The next round of negotiations will take place on July 2, according to the union.

The "ambush strike" that started on June 20 has led to approximately 2,000 flight cancellations and losses estimated to be NT$1.8 billion, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers, EVA Air said in a news release.