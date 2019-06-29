NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' government spokesman says President Nicos Anastasiades has suffered a fracture of his femur, or thighbone, on this right leg and will undergo surgery.

Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written statement Saturday that there is no risk to the president's overall health.

Prodromou said Anastasiades suffered the fracture during an unspecified mishap in the coastal town of Limassol. The 72 year-old Anastasiades underwent successful heart surgery in December 2014 for repair of faulty heart valves.

Anastasiades is currently in the second year of his second, consecutive five-year presidential term.