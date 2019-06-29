TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The complete resumption of normal services following the vote by flight attendants Saturday (June 29) to end their 10-day strike might take until the end of July, EVA Air reportedly said.

Since June 20, about 1,000 flights were canceled, affecting an estimated 200,000 passengers, with public opinion divided between supporters of the employees’ cause and critics who blamed the union for disrupting travel plans.

After 14 hours of voting Friday and Saturday, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union announced the majority had agreed to end the strike, but only after the accord was signed by both sides, which was expected to happen later Saturday.

EVA Air said that due to general scheduling procedures, restoring a completely regular schedule would take some time, but it might be completed by the end of July at the latest, the Liberty Times reported.

The new pact reportedly included more money, regular talks between the union and management, the right to sleep over on some flights to Beijing and Tokyo, and a promise to abstain from retaliatory measures against the strikers, according to the Liberty Times.

The fate of legal action by EVA Air including demands for compensation against the union still had to be decided, the reports said.