TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Flight attendants at EVA Air voted to accept a compromise deal Saturday (June 29) and bring their 10-day strike to an end as soon as both sign the agreement later in the day.

Since June 20, about 1,000 flights were canceled, affecting an estimated 200,000 passengers, and causing both sympathy with the flight attendants’ long working hours but also resentment at the disruption caused to the public’s travel plans.

The result was announced in Taoyuan at 3:37 p.m., much later than expected, amid reports of divisions within the union about the course of action to take.

Voting by members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union took place from 10 p.m. Friday (June 28) until noon Saturday after an unexpected low-key visit by union representatives to EVA Air Chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) on Friday afternoon.

The reportedly positive climate of the encounter set the tone for the attempt to resolve the impasse, reports said. Earlier, the union had said it would make concessions on three of its demands, namely calls for a higher overseas daily allowance, the appointment of a labor representative on the company board, and benefits restricted to union members.

