|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|74
|301
|58
|101
|.336
|Devers Bos
|79
|311
|60
|100
|.322
|Polanco Min
|77
|320
|51
|102
|.319
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Alberto Bal
|66
|243
|20
|77
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|79
|312
|38
|98
|.314
|Andrus Tex
|71
|296
|45
|91
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|82
|344
|57
|103
|.299
|Moncada ChW
|72
|278
|42
|83
|.299
|Reddick Hou
|75
|278
|34
|83
|.299
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3; 4 tied at 8-4.