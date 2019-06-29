BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336 Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322 Polanco Min 77 320 51 102 .319 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 66 243 20 77 .317 Brantley Hou 79 312 38 98 .314 Andrus Tex 71 296 45 91 .307 Merrifield KC 82 344 57 103 .299 Moncada ChW 72 278 42 83 .299 Reddick Hou 75 278 34 83 .299 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3; 4 tied at 8-4.