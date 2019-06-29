Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|13x—6
|9
|0
Duffy, W.Peralta (7), Hill (8) and Maldonado; Reid-Foley, Phelps (6), Biagini (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Duffy 3-4. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (4). Toronto, Sogard (9), Gurriel Jr. 2 (14), Grichuk (15).
___
|Texas
|031
|000
|001—5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Lynn, Leclerc (9) and Mathis; Y.Chirinos, Sadler (7) and Zunino. W_Lynn 10-4. L_Y.Chirinos 7-4.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|440
|000
|14x—13
|16
|1
Clevinger, T.Olson (2), Plutko (4), Cole (8) and Perez; Means, Kline (6), P.Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Means 7-4. L_Clevinger 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (3), Santander (3).
___
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|002—4
|9
|2
|Chicago
|200
|020
|02x—6
|9
|0
Berrios, Morin (8) and J.Castro; Detwiler, Marshall (6), J.Fry (7), Minaya (7), Bummer (7), Herrera (9), Colome (9) and J.McCann. W_Detwiler 1-0. L_Berrios 8-4. Sv_Colome (17). HRs_Minnesota, Sano 2 (11). Chicago, McCann (9), Jimenez (13).
___
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|010
|1—2
|9
|0
Carasiti, Milone (2), Gearrin (7), Austin Adams (7), Bass (8), Festa (9) and T.Murphy; Miley, James (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9), Harris (10) and R.Chirinos. W_Harris 2-1. L_Festa 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Nola (1). Houston, Reddick (10), Gurriel (8).
___
|Oakland
|203
|000
|200—7
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|0
Fiers, Wang (7), Petit (7), Buchter (8), Trivino (9) and Phegley; N.Ramirez, Pena (2), Bard (7), L.Garcia (8), J.Anderson (9) and Lucroy. W_Fiers 8-3. L_N.Ramirez 3-1. HRs_Oakland, Canha (11), Olson 2 (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|010
|010—3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
A.Sanchez, Ja.Guerra (7), Rainey (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Norris, Farmer (6), Alcantara (7), Stumpf (8), Cisnero (8), Austin Adams (9) and Wilson. W_A.Sanchez 4-6. L_Norris 2-7. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Washington, Soto (14). Detroit, Castellanos (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|030—6
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|100—2
|9
|1
Soroka, Swarzak (7), Minter (8), Jackson (9) and B.McCann; deGrom, Font (7), Gsellman (8), Nogosek (9) and Nido. W_Soroka 9-1. L_deGrom 4-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13). New York, Alonso (28).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Miami
|102
|010
|20x—6
|8
|0
Velasquez, E.Garcia (5), Alvarez (7), Hunter (8) and Realmuto; E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Brice (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_E.Hernandez 1-2. L_Velasquez 2-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Velasquez (1). Miami, Anderson (11), Riddle (6).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300—3
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|110
|400
|00x—6
|11
|1
Hamels, Montgomery (2), Brach (4), Ryan (6), Cishek (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Gray, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (8) and Casali. W_Gray 4-5. L_Hamels 6-3. Sv_Lorenzen (5). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (12). Cincinnati, Ervin (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|011—3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Archer, Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (7), Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Chacin, Claudio (6), Burnes (7), Ju.Guerra (8), Jeffress (9) and Grandal. W_Vazquez 2-0. L_Jeffress 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|300
|203
|010—
|9
|10
|3
|Colorado
|200
|080
|03x—13
|18
|2
Ryu, J.Kelly (5), Rosscup (6), Floro (7), Chargois (8) and Martin; Senzatela, Estevez (6), Shaw (6), McGee (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Senzatela 7-5. L_Ryu 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Verdugo (9), Muncy (20). Colorado, Valaika (1), Arenado (20), Dahl (11).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000—1
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|0
Wacha, Gallegos (8) and Molina; Lauer, Quantrill (5), Perdomo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (8) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 2-2. L_Wacha 5-4. Sv_Yates (27). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (13), Tatis Jr. (10).
___
|Arizona
|000
|101
|001—3
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|011
|011
|20x—6
|12
|0
M.Kelly, McFarland (6), Andriese (7), Godley (8) and C.Kelly; S.Anderson, Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_S.Anderson 3-2. L_M.Kelly 7-8. HRs_San Francisco, Dickerson (2).