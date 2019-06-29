Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 011 000—2 9 0 Toronto 000 002 13x—6 9 0

Duffy, Peralta (7), Hill (8) and Maldonado; Reid-Foley, Phelps (6), Biagini (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Duffy 3-4. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (4). Toronto, Sogard (9), Gurriel Jr. 2 (14), Grichuk (15).

___

Texas 031 000 001—5 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 1

Lynn, Leclerc (9) and Mathis; Y.Chirinos, Sadler (7) and Zunino. W_Lynn 10-4. L_Y.Chirinos 7-4.

___

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 6 0 Baltimore 440 000 14x—13 16 1

Clevinger, Olson (2), Plutko (4), Cole (8) and Perez; Means, Kline (6), P.Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Means 7-4. L_Clevinger 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (3), Santander (3).

___

Minnesota 020 000 002—4 9 2 Chicago 200 020 02x—6 9 0

Berrios, Morin (8) and J.Castro; Detwiler, Marshall (6), J.Fry (7), Minaya (7), Bummer (7), Herrera (9), Colome (9) and J.McCann. W_Detwiler 1-0. L_Berrios 8-4. Sv_Colome (17). HRs_Minnesota, Sano 2 (11). Chicago, McCann (9), Jimenez (13).

___

Seattle 001 000 000 0—1 5 0 Houston 000 000 010 1—2 9 0

(10 innings)

Carasiti, Milone (2), Gearrin (7), Austin Adams (7), Bass (8), Festa (9) and T.Murphy; Miley, James (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9), Harris (10) and R.Chirinos. W_Harris 2-1. L_Festa 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Nola (1). Houston, Reddick (10), Gurriel (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 010 010 010—3 7 1 Detroit 000 010 000—1 6 0

A.Sanchez, Ja.Guerra (7), Rainey (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Norris, Farmer (6), Alcantara (7), Stumpf (8), Cisnero (8), Austin Adams (9) and Wilson. W_A.Sanchez 4-6. L_Norris 2-7. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Washington, Soto (14). Detroit, Castellanos (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 021 000 030—6 9 0 New York 000 100 100—2 9 1

Soroka, Swarzak (7), Minter (8), Jackson (9) and B.McCann; deGrom, Font (7), Gsellman (8), Nogosek (9) and Nido. W_Soroka 9-1. L_deGrom 4-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13). New York, Alonso (28).

___

Philadelphia 000 020 000—2 4 0 Miami 102 010 20x—6 8 0

Velasquez, Garcia (5), Alvarez (7), Hunter (8) and Realmuto; E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Brice (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_E.Hernandez 1-2. L_Velasquez 2-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Velasquez (1). Miami, Anderson (11), Riddle (6).

___

Chicago 000 000 300—3 6 1 Cincinnati 110 400 00x—6 11 1

Hamels, Montgomery (2), Brach (4), Ryan (6), Cishek (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Gray, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), Lorenzen (8) and Casali. W_Gray 4-5. L_Hamels 6-3. Sv_Lorenzen (5). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (12). Cincinnati, Ervin (1).

___

Pittsburgh 001 000 011—3 9 0 Milwaukee 200 000 000—2 6 0

Archer, Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (7), Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Chacin, Claudio (6), Burnes (7), Ju.Guerra (8), Jeffress (9) and Grandal. W_Vazquez 2-0. L_Jeffress 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (5).

___

Los Angeles 300 203 010— 9 10 3 Colorado 200 080 03x—13 18 2

Ryu, Kelly (5), Rosscup (6), Floro (7), Chargois (8) and Martin; Senzatela, Estevez (6), Shaw (6), McGee (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Senzatela 7-5. L_Ryu 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Verdugo (9), Muncy (20). Colorado, Valaika (1), Arenado (20), Dahl (11).